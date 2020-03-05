Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Shehbaz and Sanjjanaa play a spooky prank; Shehnaaz Gill enjoys the drama

It's time to turn on the spooky fever in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as contestants will be taken by a thrilling prank by Shehbaz. Here's what will happen.

Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's swayamar show has been keeping the entertainment quotient high ever since it kick-started on TV. While the contestants are showing their real personalities to win the duo's hearts, Paras and Sana are also seen having a gala time with them. Now, in tonight's episode, there's going to more drama as ghosts will enter the house. Yes, you heard that right! Don't worry, it is an ugly but funny prank that will be played by Shehnaaz's brother.

In the promo video, we see how a notorious Shehbaz is seen planning a spooky prank to scare everyone in the house. Just for mere fun, Shehbaz tries to prove that Sanjjanna Galrani is possessed by a ghost. For this, he makes a long list of people who have previously gotten into a tiff with the actress and hides it under her pillow. Navdeesh also supports Shehbaz and acts as if something bad is happening to her. Everyone in the house gets starts getting negative vibes. Paras Chhabra also feels something is fishy and shares that he has been experiencing paranormal activities off late. While the contestants get all scared and maintain a distance from Sanjjanna, Shehnaaz Gill is seen enjoying the drama. She doesn't actively participate in anything but is seen getting involved in their ghost stories.

Take a look at the chilly-thrilly promo here:

What do you think will happen next? Will the contestants come to know that it is just a mere prank or is the house really haunted as claimed in Bigg Boss 13? What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think will freak out the most? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra compares Sanjjanaa Galrani to his ex GF Akanksha Puri; Here's Why



Credits :Twitter

Read More