Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill cannot stop blushing as wild card contestant Tehraan flirts with her

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Two wild card contestants will come to Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to win Shehnaaz Gill's heart. Take a look.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been in the news for quite some time now. Even though Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are trying to make heads turn, something is just not going right with them. Rumours were also rife that the show will go off air soon, however, Paras rubbished them all in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Now, to add the required masala, the makers of the show have planned to introduce wild card entrants, who will only take the fun a level higher.

The latest promo gives us a glimpse of two new Mundas, Tehraan Bakshi and Shehzada enter the house to win Shehnaaz's heart. They make a grand entry, with dhol and dance. Later, they're seeing having a chit-chat session with Shehnaaz. Here, Tehraan doesn't leave any stone unturned to leave his mark on Shehnaaz and tries to flirt with her. He attempts to grab Shehnaaz's attention with his cute one-liners. Upon listening to his dialogues, Shehnaaz says that she is a 'psycho' and not easy to deal with. To which Tehraan replies that he is ready to be her psychiatrist. This makes Sana red in happiness and she cannot stop blushing.

Take a look at the promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see what new twists and turns these wild cards bring on the show. In one of the previous episodes, Shehnaaz finally confessed to Jay Bhanushali that she has fallen in love with her BB 13 bestie Sidharth Shukla. Will these new entries be able to win Shehnaaz's heart? What are your thoughts on the same?

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on Shehnaaz Gill: I would always like to be part of her life

Credits :Instagram

Read More