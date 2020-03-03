Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill & Jay Bhanushali poke fun at Shehbaz; Mahhi Vij, Paras Chhabra enjoy

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij will join Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge tonight. Here's what will happen.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring BB 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill has been keeping the viewers entertained with loads of drama, action, and laughter. While the contestants are trying to win Paras and Sana's hearts', they are leaving no stone unturned to test their patience and love for them. And tonight's episode is going to be an overdose of entertainment as Telly Town's cutest couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali will be seen helping Paras and Shehnaaz to find an ideal match for them.

In the promo video, the duo asks Paras and Shehnaaz to describe the kind of partner they want in their life. Shehnaaz shares a big list, saying that she wants someone tall, dark, pumped up and good-looking. The Punjab Ki reveals that she wants a guy that her mother will like. Jay prodes her further, to which Sana adds that the guy should have an attitude. Here, Jay goes on to take a dig at Sana, saying that if the attitude is the case, the Mayank is the best option. Sana quashes his statements and says that he will never become what he is trying to be. However, Jay comes back saying that every time a girl says NO to a guy, she eventually falls for him.

It doesn't end here, later Jay is seen taking a dig at Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz, who is living in the house with them. He says, 'This guy is come here to get her sister settled or get a girl for himself?' Paras and Sana agree to Jay's claims and burst into laughter. Mahhi also says, 'Yeh toh apni setting karvane me busy he.' Later, Shehnaaz pokes fun at Shehbaz saying that he is so engaged in finding a girl for himself, and he now wants to become 'jija.' Jay is seen having a hearty laugh over it.

Take a look at MSK's fun-loving promo here:

What are your thoughts about the same? Do you think Jay and Mahhi will be able to guide the two in the right direction to choose an ideal partner for them? Are you excited to know what new drama will unfold tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

