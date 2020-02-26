Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra give contestants quirky tasks to win a date with them

In tonight's episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will throw some quirky tasks at the contestants. Take a look.

If you're missing Bigg Boss 13, then Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is here to fill the void in your lives. The show that features BB 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra offer a lot of drama and fun daily. While it is helping Sana and Paras to find a suitable partner from an array of participants, it is keeping viewers hooked with a 'masala.' And the show has just begun, with Shehnaaz and Paras asking the contestants to pull up their game.

Now tonight's episode is going to be high-on entertainment as the contestants will try to impress with their antic acts. The makers have given us a glimpse of the episode, where we can see how Shehnaaz and Paras throw some quirky tasks at the inmates to win a date with them. While Shehnaaz, who is known as BB 13's entertainment queen asks the boys to entertain her in whichever way possible, Paras will test the girls' ability to bear the pain and sacrifice their comfort. Following the punishments, Mayur Verma disguises as a woman and leaves Shehnaaz in splits with his hilarious performance and jokes. On the other hand, Navdeesh Kaur will be seen eating five green chilies, Sanjjanaa Galrani will show her skills in the swimming pool, leaving Paras utterly smitten.

Take a look at the fun-loving promo here:

Other contestants will also put in their best foot forward to gain Shehnaaz and Paras' attention. Who do you think will win the date? Are you enjoying the episodes? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill leaning on Sidharth Shukla as they meet again is all things love; See Pic

Credits :Twitter

Read More