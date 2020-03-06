Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill takes a dig at Balraj Syal; Gautam Gulati and others enjoy

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: In tonight's episode, Gautam Gulati will give a fun and fiery task to contestants to win over Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Take a look.

Tonight the entertainment on Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's swayamvar will be a top-notch higher. Why do you ask? Well, Shehnaaz's favourite and MSK's host is all set to enter the show again. Yes, you guessed that right! We're talking about Gautam Gulati. The handsome man will be seen giving some tough and fun-filled tasks to the contestants. Makers have dropped in a glimpse of the same and it only makes us wait for the drama, fun, and masti that will happen.

In the promo video, we see Gautam returning to the show with a fun and fiery task for the contestants. And as per it, he gets everyone into the pool. They're not going to woo Shehnaaz and Paras by their swimming skills, but they will float on duck-shaped floats. They have to fight each other, and push their competitor in the water, to win the task. Just as expected, this task is filled with fun, masti and loads of laughter.

Shehnaaz and Paras are seen enjoying their hearts completely, as the chosen contestants try to impress them with their antics and fun-loving side. What made everyone burst in a fit of laughter is Shehnaaz's funny jibe at Balraj Sayal. As soon as Balraj got into the pool, Shehnaaz pointed and him and aksed Paras took take a glance. She said, 'Yaar dekh kaisa lagg raha hai. Ballu tu lallu lagg raha hai.' Upon listening to Shehnaaz's wit, everyone around busted into a fit of laughter.

Take a look at the video here:

Kis ka doobega pyaar aur kaun jaayega paar, in this task?

Stay tuned to watch it tonight on #MujhseShaadiKaroge at 10:30 PM, on #Colors.#ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/Swm1twyVLq — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 6, 2020

Well, Gautam's task is going to bring new twists and turns in the house now. Also, the competition is just getting bigger and better now. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

