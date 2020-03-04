Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill's prospective groom Balraj gets his arms waxed by Shehbaz and Heena

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Spoiler: Balraj will take up the waxing challenge by Shehbaz and Heena Panchal. Is it to prove his love for Shehnaaz Gill?

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill is running high on drama. While Paras and Shehnaaz are enjoying by making their suitors go through tough tasks, they are also having fun as they try their best to impress the duo. Looks like the contestants will do anything to get Paras and Shehnaaz's attention, and the latest promo is just proof of that. The makers have shared a glimpse of tonight's episode, and it will surely tickle your funny bones.

In the clip, we see Balraj getting his hands waxed by Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz and contestant Panchal. While Heena and Shehbaz are seen having fun as they torture Balraj, the Punjabi munda is seen shouting in pain. It is quite evident from Bajraj's expressions that he is very scared of waxing, but still is bearing it all. Shehbaz, who is known for his happy-go-lucky nature, is seen having a blast. Upon seeing Shehbaz's happiness, out of frustration, Balraj even goes on to hurl abuses at him. Well, we're only wondering if Balraj is taking so much pain just to impress Shehnaaz?

Take a look at the promo here:

For the unversed, Shehnaaz shares a great rapport with Balraj on the show. The duo is fond of each other's company and is often seeing exchanging laughs together. Not only this, but they have now found a fan base for themselves, who have given them a cute nickname #Shehraj. Fans love their bonding and chemistry. Previously, Shehnaaz also mentioned that she feels a connection with Balraj that she had with Sidharth Shukla. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

