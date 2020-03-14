Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's swayamvar show to go off air on THIS date; Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's when Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's swayamvar show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will bid adieu to its fans. Read on.

Just two days after the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13, Colors TV launched a new show for replacing the 'tedha' seasons' entertainment dose. Yes, we're talking about Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's swayamvar show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. While some liked the show, a majority of the audience disliked it. Despite many efforts and changes, the show could not make a place in people's hearts. In fact, many termed it as a boring, irritating and unethical show. Trends to shelve and takedown MSK also started doing rounds on social media by aggrieved fans.

Some days back, news of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge started surfacing the internet. But, when Pinkvilla contacted Paras, he said that nothing of that sorts is known to him. However, now there's a piece of sad news for all MSK, Paras and Shehnaaz fans, as sources have revealed the date of the show's closure. Yes, the swayamvar show is going off-air and bidding adieu to everyone soon. A report in Times of India states that MSK will go off air on March 27. Earlier it was known that it may be taken off on March 20. Well, it certainly is an ending for the show, as it was originally scheduled to run for 13 weeks. However, after receiving a lukewarm response from the audience, the makers have decided to call it quits within 6 weeks.

A source close to the show informed TOI, 'Yes, it is true that the show is ending before its schedule. ‘MSK’ failed to generate the ratings expected from it.' It is also heard that Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir, and Vishal Vashishtha starrer, Ek Baar Phir Ishq Mein Marjaawan will replace the MSK, but nothing is confirmed yet. The channel has not finalized a time slot for IMMJ 2.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz and Paras are on a quest to find ideal life partners on the show. Despite bringing Gautam Gulati as the host, and introducing wild card contestants, the show failed to make a mark. What are your thoughts on this piece of news? Are you happy or sad? Let us know in the comment section below.

