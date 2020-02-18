Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill asks Paras if he will flip from marriage; Chhabra's reply is hilarious

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra have embarked on a new journey with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Read on.

After a fruitful journey in Bigg Boss 13, two contestants from the show have now embarked a new journey in another reality show. Yes, we're talking about Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. The two are now on a hunt for their prospective partners in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Well,if you've watched the 'tedha' season, you might know the tags that are associated with the duo. While Shehnaaz is called an 'entertainer and flipper', Paras on the other hand is famous for getting everything 'raddh' (canceled).

The two in a BTS video, are seen mocking each other for the same and sharing a fun banter. In the video Shehnaaz is seen asking Paras if he will from marriage just like her on the show. To which, Paras says 'You have earned the flipper title on BB 13, now I think I should use the tactic here and be famous.' Not only this, he also asks Shehnaaz to be like him and get the tasks 'radh' during the entire swayamvar. Well, isn't Paras' idea just hilarious? At the end, Shehnaaz tells, 'We will flip together this time as the show concludes.' We must say, it is good to see their banter once again.

Take a look at their live chat with fans here:

Talking about the show, it will lock the two in one house for a period of 13 weeks along with 12 suitors. Shehnaaz and Paras will chose their ideal partner from pool of six suitors each. This isn't it. In doing so, they will be helped by their BB 13 besties, Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai. Well, looks like the #SidNaaz magic is going to be spread here again.

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill kisses BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on seeing him; Fans root for #SidNaaz



Credits :Instagram

Read More