Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill gets into a spat with brother Shehbaz and cries inconsolably; WATCH

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Promo: Shehnaaz Gill will get into an ugly spat with brother Shehbaz Badesha. Take a look.

After Bigg Boss 13, Color's TV rolled out yet another interesting show to engage the fans with the dose of entertainment. Yes, we're talking about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where BB 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are in a search to find their prospective partners. Along with them, Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha, who won many hearts with his funny antics on 's show, is also there to add the 'tadka.' While Sana and Shehbaz share a great rapport, it looks like everything's not going to be the same now. The brother-sister's bond is going to turn sour, and the makers have shared a promo of it.

In the clip, we can see everyone relaxing in the bedroom area as Shehnaaz Gill fumes in anger. She is seen warning Shehbaz that she will throw her out of the show if he continues his nonsense. While Shehbaz tries to hit back, Shehnaaz says, 'I'm not a kid, I understand everything. You're here only because of me.' Shehbaz asks her to keep her mouth shut, but Shehnaaz gets infuriated further and shouts, 'Be in your limits. You are no one to abuse and insult me.'

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra compares Sanjjanaa Galrani to his ex GF Akanksha Puri; Here's Why

This doesn't stop here, Shehnaaz goes on to open her heart out as others try to calm the situation. She says, 'You should not let your ego come in between. There are other people here, who are trying to find a suitable partner for them.' The Punjab Ki then bursts into tears saying, 'Bezaaiti hui padi hai, tu aur karva de.' She then goes out of the room and cries inconsolably. On the other hand, Shehbaz is also seen shedding tears.

Take a look at the nasty fight here:

What might have led to this ugly fight between the lovable sister-brother duo? Will they solve their differences? Will Shehbaz understand his sister's feelings? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill's prospective groom Balraj gets his arms waxed by Shehbaz and Heena



Credits :Instagram

Read More