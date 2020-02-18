Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill kisses BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on seeing him; Fans root for #SidNaaz

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra kick-started yesterday. The preview promo showcased Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla’s reunion that left ‘Sid Naaz’ fans excited. Check it out.

After Bigg Boss 13 came to an end with Sidharth Shukla’s win, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra joined hands to do a show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show went on air last night and Shehnaaz, Paras began their search for their perfect partners. While fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz are still rooting for the two, the makers decided to bring the BB 13 winner on the show to perhaps help Shehnaaz too in looking for a groom. A preview promo showcased Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s reunion.

Last night on the show, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaaz helped her on shortlisting grooms from the aspirants. However, looks like Shehnaaz was in need of more help and her close friend from Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth was brought on to help her. In the preview promo, we can see the host Maniesh Paul blindfolding Shehnaaz and making her feel the arms of various guys to guess who they are. After feeling the hand of one person, Shehnaaz says, ‘yeh mujhe Sidharth Shukla wala feeling de raha hai.’

At that moment, her blindfold is taken off and Shehnaaz is overjoyed to see Sidharth on the show. Shehnaaz hugs Sidharth first and then kisses him on the cheek. The two friends, who are popularly given the hashtag of Sid Naaz, were elated to see each other. In the later part of the promo, we get to see as well on the show and we wonder who she would be helping in picking their prospective partners. Also, it remains to be seen if Sidharth and Rashami came as guests for one episode or for a longer duration. Whatever the case maybe, fans of SidNaaz would be excited to see the two again after Bigg Boss 13. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check it out:

