Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill LASHES OUT at Sanjjanaa Galrani for criticising Ankita's character; WATCH

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Spoiler: Here's how Shehnaaz Gill reacted when Sanjjanaa Galrani pointed fingers at Ankita's character. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill is known to be a cute, funny and happy-go-lucky person. But, she is also a no-nonsense girl. While she is always cheerful, she shows her worst side when someone crosses the boundaries. And this is what viewers are going to see in tonight's episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Yes, Shehnaaz is going to reveal her angry and intolerant side today. But you're not going to get irritated for it, but rather only going to applaud her for doing so.

The makers have given a sneak peek from tonight's episode, wherein Shehnaaz is seeing lashing out at Sanjjanaa Galrani. It all begins as Sanjjanaa points fingers at co-contestant Ankita's character. Pointing towards Ankita, Sanjjanaa says, 'She likes to sit in one man's lap and get close to someone else.' Sanjjanaa's character assassination did not go down well with Shehnaaz, who gave the Sanju the taste of her own medicine. An angry Shehnaaz stopped Sanjjanaa from speaking further about Ankita's character and yelled, 'Keep your mouth shut.'

This did not end there. Sana was extremely furious and said, 'If you speak against her character, I will not spare you.' This left Sanjjanna and others utterly shocked. Taking Ankita's side, Shehnaaz justified her behavior and said, 'Ankita hugs, kisses or does anything as she thinks people here are her family. Be in your limits. No one is completely pure here.

Here's a glimpse from the show:

What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you support Ankita or Sanjjanna? Do you think Shehnaaz did the right thing? Also, are you enjoying the new wild card entries on the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

