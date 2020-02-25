Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill SLAMS a contestant for using 'SidNaaz' drama to impress her; WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill was left utterly disappointed when a contestant tried to impress her by playing the #SidNaaz card on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Here's how she reacted to the gesture.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are having the best time of their lives on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show is set up for the duo to help them find a prospective partner from an array of contestants. While the suitors are already their best to impress them, in tonight's episode, things are going to get tougher. Paras and Shehnaaz will ask everyone to pull up their socks and be upbeat, as the actual fight now started.

The makers have just shared a teaser from tonight's episode, and it sure gives the feel of 'The show has just begun.' Contestants are given a task, where they have to tackle each other and collect maximum points (money). With this money, they have to buy some special gifts for Paras and Shehnaaz, something that suits their interests and personality. And here is where the game takes a high turn. While the contestants think that they will impress Paras and Sana with their gifts, the duo is left mighty disappointed by their choices. Paras is seemingly upset as the girls chose to get him cards and teddy bears, which he wasn't expecting.

However, the highlight is when Shehnaaz slams a contestant abashedly for trying to gain her attention with a teddy bear that has 'Sidnaaz' written on it. She bashes the person saying, 'She doesn't like the SidNaaz drama anymore.' She feels it was very distasteful and cheap to use it as a tactic to impress her.

While Paras tells the girls they should now start understanding him on a personal level, Shehnaaz asks the boys to play a real game. What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz's remark on SidNaaz? Do you think she is hurt or just not interested in it anymore? Let us know in the comment section below.

