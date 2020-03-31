Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Mayur Verma slammed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee for questioning her comments on #Sidnaaz

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has called out Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame Mayur Verma who slammed her for her comments on Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry. Read on for more details.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been making a lot of headlines ever since she made her entry as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13. However, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress has recently come to the limelight for all the wrong reasons. It so happened that Devoleena had a live chat with her friend in which they also discussed Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s latest music video, Bhula Dunga that has been a huge hit among music lovers.

Talking about the same, the actress said she loved Sidharth in the song but felt Shehnaaz was a little young in front of him. Not only that, but she also said that Rashami should have been a part of the song instead. This did not go well with #SidNaaz fans as well as Mayur Verma of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame who participated in the show as one of the contenders. He has taken a dig at the actress and said that she has weak eyesight.

Not only that, but he also slams her for comparing Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry with that of her pet dog. Devoleena was quick to respond to the same and has now bashed Mayur in return. She has said that Mayur has gone into shock as his marriage with Shehnaaz never happened. The actress further added on a sarcastic note that she sympathizes with him. She says that she has never abused Shehnaaz and that the fans are making it difficult for her. The actress has asked Mayur to go through her live video again before commenting on the same.

Check out Devoleena's posts below:

(ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee TROLLED for remarks on Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's song; She gives a sassy reply)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More