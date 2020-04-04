Mujhse Shaadi Karogi's Aanchal Khurana on Akanksha Puri: I don't know why she's still trolling Paras Chhabra

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge winner Aanchal Khurana has spoken about Paras Chhabra's ex-flame Akanksha Puri in a recent interview. Read on to know her opinions about the latter.

Although Paras Chhabra did not win Bigg Boss 13, he still managed to grab headlines even after the show’s end and the reasons are quite obvious. By the time his next show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge began, people had already come to know about his strained relationship with ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. As we all know, Paras walked out of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge by choosing Aanchal Khurana as his partner over the other contenders. However, the two of them chose to remain friends.

Aanchal has recently expressed her opinions about Paras’ ex-flame Akanksha Puri in an interview with an entertainment portal. The actress says that Akanksha is still trolling Paras and that she has no idea why the latter is doing the same. She also advises Akanksha to move on. The Roadies winner then mentions a video in which Akanksha featured with former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan who bashed Paras alleging that he left his girlfriend for Mahira Sharma.

Meanwhile check out a glimpse of Aanchal's first date with Paras Chhabra below:

Aanchal questions the entire thing stating that if someone says respect women then they should also be following the same. Another shocking revelation made by the actress is that the fans of Shehnaaz Gill have also been targeting Paras mercilessly. We wonder what Akanksha Puri will have to say about the same! Paras and Akanksha never met after the end of Bigg Boss 13 but their indirect war of words continues through social media. The latter was miffed with him over his proximity with co-contestant Mahira Sharma in Bigg Boss 13.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aanchal Khurana on equation with Paras Chhabra post Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz Gill, Bigg Boss)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Koimoi

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More