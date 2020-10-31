Mukesh Khanna on Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani's Laxmii title change: This will be an example in history

Mukesh Khanna had earlier objected to Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer's older title 'Laxmmi Bomb.' The movie has now been renamed 'Laxmii.'

and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii is just a few days away from its release. The movie has been mired in a lot of controversies in the past few weeks, especially in regard to its earlier title, Laxmmi Bomb. The horror-comedy received a lot of flak on social media owing to the same post which the makers finally decided to change the title after a discussion with CBFC. Mukesh Khanna was among the many others who earlier objected to the title.

The Shaktimaan actor has now responded to the news of the movie’s title being changed to Laxmii. He begins by saying that it’s a matter of joy for him and the rest of the conscious citizens in the country that the horror-comedy drama's title has been changed. The senior actor also hilariously states in Hindi that the bomb has been diffused. He then goes on to say that it will become an example in history. Khanna then adds that no producer will dare in the future to insult the gods and goddesses.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Earlier, the actor had shared a hard-hitting post on Laxmii over the topic of its controversial title. He also stated in the same post that it has been made for commercial interest. Meanwhile, Mukesh Khanna himself is currently mired in another controversy owing to his statement about the #MeToo movement. The senior actor has reportedly stated that it is the working women who are responsible for the movement.

