Mukesh Khanna blames women for #MeToo crimes; Says 'It started after women stepped out to work'

Mukesh Khanna has made a controversial statement about the #MeToo movement. Blaming women, he said the whole #MeToo issue began after women started working outside their homes.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: October 31, 2020 11:20 am
Mahabharata actor Mukesh Khanna does not refrain himself from making controversial statements. The actor has been making headlines for his controversial stances. He has been previously under the radar for calling The Kapil Sharma Show as ‘vulgar’. Not just this, he also lashed out at TV mogul and producer Ekta Kapoor for ruining Mahabharata through her 2008 daily show Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. Mukesh, who is best known for playing Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has made yet another controversial and misogynistic statement about the #MeToo movement.

In a recent interview with The Filmy Charcha, Mukesh blamed women and said that the whole #MeToo issue began after women started leaving their kitchens and started working outside homes. He said, “Aurat ki rachna alag hoti hai and mard ki alag hoti hai. Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu. Problem kaha se shuru hue hai #MeToo ki jabh aurato ne bhi kaam karna shuru kar liya. Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhey se kandha milani ke baat karti hai.”

Well, the statement didn’t go down well with the netizens. Twitterati have lashed out at the actor for his misogynistic statement. One irate Twitter user wrote, “This man is SICK. In short, if women will step out for work, men are entitled to assault them? If women want safety, they should stay at home. Shame on You, Mukesh Khanna.” Lashing out at Mukesh, a female user wrote, “I am as intelligent, capable, deserving of (equal) human rights as my husband and I am not going ‘back to the kitchen’. #sorryshaktiman #mukeshkhanna #metoo."

Credits :The Filmy Charcha

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

What about if I’ve never entered a kitchen. My husband does all the cooking while I earn the money. Guess my mum should have brought me up better and taught me that my place is in the kitchen.

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Thats why he is still unmarried .

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Because of people with mentality like you, India is getting ruined.

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Shut up you flop , creep, idiot actor.

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Shut up you flop , creep, idiot actor.

