Mukesh Khanna on Kapil’s comment about making people smile: There should be shaaleenta in making people smile

A day after Kapil Sharma had reacted to Mukesh Khanna’s comment on The Kapil Sharma Show, the veteran actor has hit back with another sharp remark.

The controversy over The Kapil Sharma Show, which was initiated by Mukesh Khanna’s comment, doesn’t seem to subside anytime soon. While the senior actor had called the show vulgar after missing the Mahabharat reunion, Kapil had given a subtle response to Mukesh’s sharp comments and stated that he prefers focusing on work. Kapil had stated that he and his team have been working hard to bring a smile on everyone’s face and he would like to concentrate on the same.

And now, the Shaktiman actor launched a fresh attack at the comedian turned actor and stated that the main issue is the vulgarity on the show. He explained that while bringing a smile on someone’s face is a great job, the problem is the method used to do it. Talking about the same, Mukesh told Times of India, “The issue was not about making people smile or laugh. The issue was about the method of making people smile or laugh. When did I say don’t make people laugh? There is nothing better in the world today than bringing a smile on people’s faces.”

He further emphasised that vulgarity has been a part of TKSS for a long time. “There should be shaaleenta in making people smile, which is not there on Kapil’s show. Phuhadta aur ashleelta hai unke show mein. And this has not been happening on his show since the pandemic. This has been happening for a long time now, and I want that the focus should be on that issue,” Mukesh added.

For the uninitiated, Mukesh had grabbed the eyeballs after he missed the much talked about reunion of the Mahabharat team on TKSS. Calling it a show full of vulgarity and double meaning content, Mukesh had stated, “Kapil's show may be very popular, but for me, there isn't a worse show than this. It is full of double-meaning dialogues, vulgarity in which the men wear women's clothes, do cheap things, and people laugh.”

