Mukesh Khanna REACTS to controversy over his sexist Me Too comment: I am not against women working

Mukesh Khanna, best known for playing Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamaha, received a lot of flak from social media users for his comment on Me Too. Now, the actor has come out to defend his statements. The veteran said that he has been wrongly presented and interpreted.

Mukesh Khanna, best known for his roles Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, got mired in another controversy recently. A video of the actor expressing his views on the Me Too movement has got social media users infuriated. Netizens are trolling the veteran, for stating, 'MeToo movement began because women started working.' They are also calling his remark sexist, as he is heard saying in the viral video clip, 'A woman's job is to manage the house and women should not try to be like men.'

After receiving a lot of backlashes, Mukesh Khanna has now reacted to the controversy over his remarks. He has defended himself clarifying that his comments were misinterpreted, misrepresented, and misconstrued to defame him. He took to his Instagram handle to share a 10-minute long video from his interview, clarifying that he has no issues with women working. 'I am not against Women Working,' he stated. '

Further, he added, 'As I said let me show you my full interview taken by someone from which this Vivadit Bayan has been taken to malign me that I mean This which I don’t mean. I was just commenting on how Me Too can happen. You can see yourself in this interview how I respect women.'

ALSO READ: Mukesh Khanna on Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani's Laxmii title change: This will be an example in history

The actor also posted an old video, where he is seen talking about the Me Too movement. He captioned the same, 'I am surprised that one of my statements is being taken wrongly. I'm being told I am against women. Hardly anyone would have the respect I have for women. I am concerned about the safety of women. I have spoken against every rape case. Some people have made a noise about the clipping of one of my interviews.'

Clearing his stance in the viral clip, Mukesh Khanna adds, 'I never said that women should not work. I was just telling how Me Too starts. In our country, women have made their way into every field, everywhere women have waved their glory. So how can I be against working for a woman?'

He continues, 'In that interview, I was merely highlighting the issues that can arise from women working outside the home. I was talking about male and female dharma that has been going on for thousands of years. He urged people to not misinterpret his statement. 'My last forty years, my film journey confirms that I have always respected women. Every artist or member of every film unit knows that I have always respected everyone.'

ALSO READ: Mukesh Khanna blames women for #MeToo crimes; Says 'It started after women stepped out to work'

The veteran also apologized for if he has hurt someone. 'If any woman has been hurt by this statement, I am sorry that I could not put my point correctly. I am not worried that the female community will turn against me, he concluded.

Take a look at Mukesh Khanna's recent posts here:

Check out his the full video posted by him - Here:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×