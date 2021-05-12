Mukesh Khanna’s elder sister Kamal Kapoor dies due to lung congestion days after fighting Coronavirus

Mukesh Khanna took to his social media to inform that his elder sister Kamal Kapoor has passed away days after recovering from Covid 19. Check out his post.

Amid his death hoax, famous Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna has lost his elder sister Kamal Kapoor, who was fighting with the deadly Coronavirus for the past 12 days. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the heartbreaking news. He said the tragic demise has shocked him and the entire family. Khanna also informed that his sister passed away in Delhi due to lung congestion, days after fighting with the virus. Reportedly, after recovering from Covid 19, Kamal was facing difficulty in breathing upon which she was taken to a hospital but due to non-availability of ICU bed, she died.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mukesh shared a family photo with his elder sister alongside a lengthy note. He wrote in Hindi, “कल घंटो मैं मेरी मौत की झूठी ख़बर का सच बताने का संघर्ष करता रहा। लेकिन मुझे पता नहीं था कि एक भयंकर सच मेरे ऊपर मँडरा रहा है।आज मेरी इकलौती बड़ी बहन कमल कपूर का दिल्ली में निधन हो गय, उनके निधन से काफी मर्माहत हूँ ,हम सब परिवार सकते में आ गये हैं । १२ दिन में कोविड को हराने के बाद लंग्स के कंजेस्चन से वो हार गई। पता नहीं ऊपर वाला क्या हिसाब किताब कर रहा है। सचमुच मैं पहली बार ज़िंदगी में हिल गया हूँ। (Yesterday, I struggled for hours to counter the fake news of my death. But I didn't know that an ominous truth was upon me. Today, my only elder sister Kamal Kapoor passed away in Delhi. I am heartbroken by her death. The entire family is in shock. After fighting off Covid in 12 days, she succumbed to lung congestion. Don't know what god is planning. Truly this has shocked me the first time in my life).

Yesterday, while talking to the Times of India, Khanna opened up about his fake death hoax and said that 'almost all his friends and relatives have him called by now.'

“I am glad that I am perfectly fine and such a rumour about me was terrible. It causes stress on not just me but my family as well", he added.

