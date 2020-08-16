Mukesh Khanna seeks justice for Sushant Singh Rajput; Says 'I have seen people doing things not acceptable'

Just like many other celebs, Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna has also urged for a proper probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Read on to know what he has to say about the same.

With the advent of time, the developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case have become further baffling. In the midst of all this, numerous people have joined hands to seek justice for the late actor. Most of them have taken in the #CBIforSSR campaign on social media for the same and urged for a proper CBI investigation in the case. Recently, Mukesh Khanna has also backed the probe in connection with Sushant’s case. Moreover, the actor has shared his views regarding the matter.

The actor who rose to fame post his stint in Shaktimaan has taken a jibe at the film industry over its silence in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Khanna has said that the image of the industry is now in front of the entire country and the world. He has also added that middle-class people will be scared to send their sons and daughters to join here in the industry over the notion that they kill off people. The actor has mentioned that no one has come forward to defend the industry.

Khanna also also made a revelation about having seen people doing things that are not acceptable. He has further called Sushant a brilliant actor who lost his life. Meanwhile talking about the late actor’s case, the latest developments include the interrogation of a few more people related to him. Both the CBI and ED are continuing with their investigation in connection with the case.

