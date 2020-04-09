Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ekta Kapoor for remaking Mahabharat; Says 'She completely ruined the epic saga'

Shaktimaan aka Mukesh Khanna recently took at dig at TV Czarina Ekta Kappor for remaking the epic saga Mahabharat. Here's what he said.

Mukesh Khanna better known as Shaktimaan or Bhishma Pitamah from BR Chopra's Mahabharat has been making headlines for quite some time now. Ever since the classic mythological saga returned on TV due to the Coronavirus lockdown, fans cannot keep calm. With the re-run of the show, the actor has also come into the limelight. He is known to be vocal about what he thinks and feels, and never minces his words. He recently grabbed attention for taking an indirect jibe at , saying that the rerun of epic shows will help those like her to gain knowledge about mythological sagas.

Now in a recent interview with Times of India, the seasoned actor has targeted TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor. The actor lashed out at Ekta for remaking Mahabharat (in 2008) and mocking it. He feels that Ekat ruined the epic saga by casting daily soap actors in it. Slamming Ekta, the actor said that she finalized to play the role of Bhishma Pitamah. They were showing off their abs and six-pack abs. Also, she took some famous TV heroines to essay the character of Draupadi and other female characters. He mentioned that he did 15 movies before he bagged the role of Bhishma Pitamah. He had to go through a proper look test, where he wore a beard and a mustache. He claimed that while the actors in the original TV series were selected based on our audition, the actors of Ekta's version were elected by her choice, and he feels this is the reason that they did not look like the characters. He stated, 'She completely ruined it, satyanash kar diya tha.'

ALSO READ: Mahabharat's Mukesh Khanna reveals he hasn't targeted Sonakshi Sinha; Takes a jibe at Nitish Bharadwaj too

Not only this Deewar actor also went on to make a shocking revelation. He revealed that he was offered to play a role in Ekta's version of Mahabharat by her, but he did not approve it. He said that he had received a call from Ekta's production house (Balaji) for her version of Mahabharat at that time when she was making it. The Waaris actor was offered the role of Shantanu (Bhishma Pitamah's father).

He replied to them asking if they really think he would play Shantanu after playing the role of Bhishma. He added that Ekta made a mockery of Mahabharat as she cast all the daily soap actors and tried to recreate Mahabharat. The veteran actor said that the cast was flaunting tattoos and six-pack abs. He said that she wanted to make Mahabharat, she should not have tried to ape it. Khanna stated, 'Ekta must be aghast at me as I have said so much about the content she creates. I am against the way she projects women in her daily soaps.'

ALSO READ: Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj questions those targeting Sonakshi Sinha; Asks seniors to practice empathy

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More