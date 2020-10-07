Mukesh Khanna slams Gajendra Chauhan for comparing Mahabharat with TKSS; Asks ‘How can you compare it?’

After Gajendra Chauhan hits back Mukesh Khanna for calling The Kapil Sharma Show cheap and vulgar, the latter has hit back at the senior actor in a video.

Mahabharat actors Mukesh Khanna and Gajendra Chauhan have been making a lot of heads turn ever since they have embroiled in a war of words lately. It all started after Mukesh missed the reunion of Mahabharat team on The Kapil Sharma Show and even called it vulgar as he raised an objection to men dressing up as women to induce laughter. While Gajendra aka Yudhishtir in Mahabharat hit back at the veteran actor and asked him why he didn’t leave the mythological drama when Arjun was dressed as a woman.

Gajendra Chauhan’s comment didn’t go down well with Mukesh and he has slammed the former FTII Chairman. The Shaktiman actor shared an IGTV video on social media and launched an attack on Gajendra while addressing him as ‘Dharamraj’. He even stated that how can he draw a comparison between Mahabharat and The Kapil Sharma Show. Clarifying about his statement about objecting to men dressing as a woman. In the video, Mukesh stated, “Dharamraj has displayed his lack of knowledge in an interview. I feel like laughing when I hear this argument, that too from someone of the Mahabharat family, who calls himself Dharamraj, one who always speaks the truth. I think his knowledge of Mahabharat is lacking. In the Mahabharata, Arjuna was dancing as a warrior. Urvashi had a curse on her, she was unknown and she was teaching dance to Princess Uttara. And here, in the Kapil show, men wear a woman's dress and say obscene things. How can you compare the two?”

Mukesh also recalled how the FTII students had raised an objection over Gajendra Chauhan being appointed as FTII chairman. He stated that while he had supported the actor back then, he regrets doing so now.

