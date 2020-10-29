Mukesh Khanna slams Laxmmi Bomb makers over its title; Says it has been done for 'commercial interest'

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb will be released on November 9, 2020. Meanwhile, Mukesh Khanna has taken a jibe at the makers over the film's title.

Mukesh Khanna has been grabbing headlines for the past few weeks for reasons that are now known to everyone. Earlier, he took a jibe at The Kapil Sharma Show while calling it vulgar. He even got into an indirect war of words with his former co-star from Mahabharat, Gajendra Chauhan, for the same. Now, the senior actor has slammed the makers of the and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb that is on the verge of getting released in a few days.

The movie has been already mired in controversies after a few netizens slammed it for misrepresentation of the transgender community and a few others were unhappy with its title that is derived from the name of Goddess Lakshmi. Now, Mukesh Khanna has also penned his thoughts on the entire matter. He initially starts off by saying that it is illegal to call for a ban on the movie as it has not been released yet except for its trailer.

Next, he talks about the title of the movie while stating that adding the word to the same is like some kind of mischief. He further adds that it seems to be done for commercial interest because of which it should not be allowed. The actor who is known for his stint in Shaktimaan then asks if someone cannot name a movie after Allah or Jesus then how come they are allowed to name it Laxmmi Bomb. Mukesh Khanna then goes on to say that the ‘filmy’ people have the audacity to do so because they know that it will create chaos followed by complete silence. According to him, it helps in the promotion of the movie post which people will flood the theatre to watch the same and know its content. He has further asked the ‘Janta Janardan’ (public) to voice their opinions and stop the same from happening.

Check out his Instagram post below:

