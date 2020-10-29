Mukesh Khanna slams Laxmmi Bomb makers over its title; Says it has been done for 'commercial interest'
Mukesh Khanna has been grabbing headlines for the past few weeks for reasons that are now known to everyone. Earlier, he took a jibe at The Kapil Sharma Show while calling it vulgar. He even got into an indirect war of words with his former co-star from Mahabharat, Gajendra Chauhan, for the same. Now, the senior actor has slammed the makers of the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb that is on the verge of getting released in a few days.
The movie has been already mired in controversies after a few netizens slammed it for misrepresentation of the transgender community and a few others were unhappy with its title that is derived from the name of Goddess Lakshmi. Now, Mukesh Khanna has also penned his thoughts on the entire matter. He initially starts off by saying that it is illegal to call for a ban on the movie as it has not been released yet except for its trailer.
Next, he talks about the title of the movie while stating that adding the word to the same is like some kind of mischief. He further adds that it seems to be done for commercial interest because of which it should not be allowed. The actor who is known for his stint in Shaktimaan then asks if someone cannot name a movie after Allah or Jesus then how come they are allowed to name it Laxmmi Bomb. Mukesh Khanna then goes on to say that the ‘filmy’ people have the audacity to do so because they know that it will create chaos followed by complete silence. According to him, it helps in the promotion of the movie post which people will flood the theatre to watch the same and know its content. He has further asked the ‘Janta Janardan’ (public) to voice their opinions and stop the same from happening.
Check out his Instagram post below:
Kya Laxmi Bomb Title se koi film release honi chahiye ? Is par poore Desh Me Bahas chidhi hui hai. Kuch log film ko ban karne ki maang kar rahe hai. Mujhse poocho to film ban Jayez naheen hai. Kyonki kisi ne film Abhi dekhi naheen hai. Sirf trailer dekha hai. Film Abhi baaki hai. So TITLE ki hi baat karte hain. Laxmi ke aage Bomb jodna shararat se bhara lagta hai. Commercial interest ki soch lagta hai. Kya ise allow karna chahiye ? Obviously NAHEEN ! Kya aap Allah Bomb ya Badmash Jesus film ka naam rakh sakte hain ?Obviously NAHEEN !! To Phir Laxmi Bomb kaise !!! Ye DHRISHTATA Filmy log is liye karte hai ki Wo janate hain ki isme shor machega. Log chillayenge. Phir chup ho jayenge. Lekin lage hathon film ka Promotion ho jayega. Film to release honi hi hai. Log Toot padenge FIRST DAY theatre par dekhne ke liye ki Kya hai is film me ? Kya hai film ke title ka matlab ?? Ye hota aaya hai...Hota rahega... Ise Rokna padhega ! Aur ye Janata Janardan Ya PUBLIC hi kar sakti hai. Ek baat to saaf hai. In commercial logon me Hinduon ka Dar ya khouf ratti bhar bhi naheen hai. Wo unhe SAHISHNU manate hain. Soft target samajhte hain. Unhe pata hai kisi aur Dharam ya Samprdaay se ye panga lekar ke batao TALWAREN Nikal aayengi. TALWAREN !! Isliye unko lekar film ke title naheen bante. Kuch Log ise Love Jehad ya Islamic funding ka naam de rahe hain. Ho sakta hai, naheen bhi ho sakta. Lekin films me ४० saal beeta kar itna to Daave ke saath kah sakta hoon ki har Producer apni film ko HIT dekhna chahta hai. Is liye aise paintare laata hai. LAXMI BOMB unhi me se Ek hai. DIFFUSE karo ise !!!!
