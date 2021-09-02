Mumbai Police take late actor Sidharth Shukla's car into custody; Report

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden death has left everyone shocked. There are a lot of updates coming in. The latest being that Mumbai Police has taken his car into its custody. They are suspecting that a major brawl took place last night as his car’s back glass was smashed. This was reported by Peeping Moon. Till now, the actor’s postmortem has also not been completed. It is going on and will also be recorded. Celebrities are coming to his residence to offer their condolence.

Coming back to the report, the actor has two flats in the Oshiwara building. Neighbours have said that when the actor came home last night, the glass at the back of his car was smashed. It is believed that Sidharth had a massive row with his girlfriend and then went to bed where he mysteriously died in the night. But there is no information from the police till now. They have not released any statement neither has the hospital authority. He passed away because of a heart attack.