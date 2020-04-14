Mumbai Police urges citizens to stay at home by sharing unique poems in Rosesh Sarabhai's style

Amid the extended COVID-19 lockdown, Mumbai Police shared few images based on the character Rosesh Sarabhai played by Rajesh Kumar from the comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Amid the Coronavirus scare, the Mumbai Police always finds out a way to ease the citizen's tension by posting some hilarious memes on COVID 19. After making a meme on an iconic scene from 's Main Hoon Na for urging citizens to wear masks and by after giving a twist to the famous dialogue from Rajkummar Rao and starrer Stree, recently, the Mumbai Police has shared few images based on the character Rosesh Sarabhai played by Rajesh Kumar from the comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Sharing 4 images with Rosesh's unique poetry on urging citizens to wash hands, maintain social distancing, ignore fake news and to cover mouth while coughing or sneezing, the Mumbai Police tweeted, "Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam During the lockdown, please stay at home #LockdownLessons #TakingOnCorona." While all the images are basically giving important messages to the citizens and are advising them to take precautionary measures, the Mumbai Police has grabbed attention by giving the messages in the Rosesh Sarabhai manner.

(Also Read: Mumbai Police poke fun at Shah Rukh Khan and Main Hoon Na to urge people to wear a mask)

Rajesh Kumar had also shared a video of himself reciting a poem in Rosesh Sarabhai's manner and tweeted, "For all Rosesh poetry fans.. here is the video version of all poems.. courtsey @MumbaiPolice . Chahe jao Paris ya phir Rome U will be safe if you stay at home Whoooopieeee!! @CPMumbaiPolice @sumrag @TheRupali @JDMajethia @sats45 @Deven_Bhojani @aatish304."

Check out the Mumbai Police's tweet here:

Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam

Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam During the lockdown, please stay at home#LockdownLessons #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/IpNwBzOzQR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 14, 2020

Not only the Mumbai Police but the Nagpur Police, Delhi Police and others also have been trying to use such hilarious tweets to urge the citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Meanwhile, due to the rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country that have been reported in the recent past, during his live speech today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced his decision of extending the lockdown. He has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

Check out Rajesh Kumar's tweet here:

For all Rosesh poetry fans.. here is the video version of all poems.. courtsey @MumbaiPolice .

Chahe jao Paris ya phir Rome

U will be safe if you stay at home

Whoooopieeee!! @CPMumbaiPolice @sumrag @TheRupali @JDMajethia @sats45 @Deven_Bhojani @aatish304 pic.twitter.com/lyauFFiExx — Rajesh Kumar (@Rajesh_rosesh) April 14, 2020

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×