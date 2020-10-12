Mumbai Power Cut: Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti among others give a hilarious spin to the woes

As Mumbai experiences a power outage, several celebrities from the telly world took to micro-blogging site to talk about the same.

Mumbaikars woke up to a troubled Monday morning as power cut was experienced in most parts of the city. The reason for this sudden power cut was cited to be a grid failure which has affected power supply in most parts. While restoration work is in progress in several places, many others are yet to have any respite. Adani electricity tweeted, "There is a major power grid failure due to which supply is affected in most areas of Mumbai. As per grid safety protocols, Adani Power System has been able to sustain and islanded"

Like any other average Mumbaikar even our celebrities were shocked at this, given that it is a rarity in Mumbai. From to Surbhi Jyoti, everyone shared their views on this. While Surbhi quipped that she doesn't miss Punjab anymore give the electricity cut, Divyanka wondered what led to this. She wrote, "काम से निकले, अब बेकार और बेज़ार से फिर रहे हैं. भई कोई बताएगा आज बंबई में बिजली क्यों नहीं है #PowerOutage #PowerCut #Mumbai."

Missing Punjab no more #MumbaiPowerFailure — Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) October 12, 2020

Praying that the electricity is restored at the earliest so that all the people using oxygen at home and even small hospitals without generators can be safe ! #COVID19 #powercut — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) October 12, 2020

And today we learnt, must respect basic small things in life #PowerFailure — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) October 12, 2020

Not just them, even Amitabh Bachchan tweeted to his followers to keep calm. Many others got philosophical sharing how a few hours of distress have got us anxious while there are still places in the country where electricity is not available 24*7.

Also Read: #Mumbai trends after city experiences power outage; Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher tweet

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×