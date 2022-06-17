Munawar Faruqui is not participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Comedian apologizes to fans in a note

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is currently being filmed in Cape Town and like every year, this season also, some popular personalities have participated in the reality show. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair. Along with them, another name who was a confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 was Munawar Faruqui. Later, due to some unknown reasons he was not spotted leaving for Cape Town with the other contestants, and neither was he seen in any pictures and videos shared by the contestants.

However, Munawar has finally spoken about it on his social media and shared a post for his fans. Taking to his Instagram handle, Munawar penned a note and revealed that he wouldn't participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 due to some reasons. He wrote, "Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se mai nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. Im really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho, lekin nahi ja pane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai.. Entertainment aata rahega Need some time alone". Many fans have respected Munawar's decision and have dropped their supportive messages in the comment section.

Check out Munawar's post here:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shoot will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. Along with performing treacherous stunts, the contestants are having a gala time and are leaving no stones unturned to explore the beautiful place. The promos have started releasing and are giving us a glimpse of the stunts that can be seen in the upcoming episodes. The promos are proof that the audiences are surely going to be on the edge of their seats once the show starts airing. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will start airing on the Television screens from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Colors TV.

