Munisha Khatwani to get married to Sameer Thakur after delaying the wedding thrice

Actress and tarot card reader, Munisha Khatwani is overjoyed as she will be getting married to her beau soon. She will be tying the knot with Sameer Thakur, an entrepreneur, on 25th March in Mumbai. There will be pre-wedding functions including mehendi ceremony, cocktail and engagement before the D-day.

She shared with ETimes TV, “Mehendi will be an only-family affair and so will be the ritual taking place on March 24. Sameer and I will have a simple wedding in the morning at a temple in Khar.”

Munisha shared that they had planned to get married in 2020, but could not do so because of the pandemic situation. She shared in the interview, “Unfortunately, our marriage had to be delayed not just once, but thrice due to the pandemic. Besides other relatives, Sam and my brothers couldn’t have travelled to India amid restrictions. So, we had no choice except to postpone it. However, there has been a lot of delay already, so we decided to tie the knot next month. It’s great to see things finally falling into place. I would have ideally liked a grand wedding, but have had to alter my plans because of COVID-led restrictions. Bringing down the guest list has been one of the most difficult tasks so far.”

Apne Paraye actress also shared the groom-to-be, Sameer, is in Africa for the past one year, hence he is coordinating and planning with her virtually. Munisha added that Sam had left for Africa in February last year for work and couldn’t come back because of the travel restrictions during the second wave. She said that he is expected to return to India soon.



