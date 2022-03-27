Munisha Khatwani to have a long-distance marriage right after honeymoon due to THIS reason

Actress Munisha Khatwani is in one of the best and happiest phases of her life currently. She recently tied the knot with Sameer Thakur, a businessman. The actress in a recent interview with The Times Of India revealed that she feels good to be married but the feeling is yet to sink in. She also advises everyone that it's okay to marry late but you should marry the right person. As of now, the newlyweds are together prepping for their honeymoon but after that, it is going to be a long-distance wedding for them.

Munisha Khatwani said that she and her husband Sameer Thakur are currently busy with post-wedding rituals and attending to relatives before they leave for their honeymoon in a couple of weeks. Revealing about her honeymoon Munisha said that they are going to London for a month in the next couple of weeks as soon as their visas are sorted. However, the couple will be in different time zones soon after their honeymoon is over.

Munisha Khatwani will be staying in India as she has her work commitments here but Sameer will leave for Cameroon (Africa) for about a year. Hence, the actress quipped that it is going to be a long-distance marriage until they reunite next. For the unversed, the couple had originally planned to exchange vows in early 2020 but since most of their relatives settled abroad couldn’t have made it to their big day because of the pandemic, they had a Roka ceremony that month instead.

Munisha also said that she would have liked a grand wedding but they had to alter their plans due to the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Munisha Khatwani-Sameer Thakur Wedding Pics: Shrenu Parikh, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Kashmera & more attend ceremony