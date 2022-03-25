Munisha Khatwani-Sameer Thakur Wedding Pics: Shrenu Parikh, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Kashmera & more attend the ceremo

It is the most special day for actress Munisha Khatwani and Sameer Thakur as the couple has finally got married. The couple had postponed the wedding date three times and they finally tied the knot. The pre-wedding rituals commenced on March 22 with a mehendi ceremony, and cocktail and engagement on the following day. The first pictures of the wedding have been revealed and the couple looks dreamy in colour-coordinated bridal outfits.

Munisha Khatwani is looking stunning in her red bridal lehenga with gold embroidery all over it. She has paired it with a choker and a long necklace. She sported pearl work jewels for headgear. The groom has sported a red self-work sherwani with a pink stole. The couple looks gorgeous together.

The wedding was attended by numerous of their friends from the industry including Shrenu Parikh, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Bhakhtyar Irani, Tannaz Irani and numerous others. Shrenu looks elegant in a golden saree and statement necklace. Vahbiz looked gorgeous in a brown mirror work lehenga. Tanaaz and Bhakhtyar were twinning in white outfits. Kashmera Shah also attended the wedding with her sons. She looked beautiful in a floral lehenga. Actor Adhvik Mahajan was also seen at the venue.

See pics:

