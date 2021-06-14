Munisha Khatwani shares a glimpse of Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s son Kavish’s birthday

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s son celebrates his birthday today. Actress Munisha Khatwani has shared glimpses from the celebration.

Actress Munisha Khatwani took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures and videos from Kavish’s birthday celebrations. Nisha Rawal and ’s son Kavish celebrates his birthday today. Munisha shared glimpses from the celebration with Nisha and some of the other celebrity friends like Rohit Verma. In one of the videos, Kavish can be seen cutting the space design cake with his friends and family. Nisha and her son Kavish can be seen enjoying the day with the celebration and happiness.

Actor Karan Mehra also took to his Instagram to wish his son a happy birthday. He shared a picture of the cake with gifts around as he penned down a lovely note for Kavish. Karan wrote, “Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra ... God Bless you and protect you always … I remember you telling me that you love me a gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions……… I am always right here in your heart I will always LOVE YOU”. At the end of the note, he thanked everyone for their birthday wishes and wrote, “Thankyou everyone and bless Kavish…Kove and Kugs.”

Karan’s previous post on his Instagram account is a video of Kavish and him spending time together. Karan is teaching Kavish how to fill water in the glass. In the caption, he wrote, “How quick they grow and start instructing you what to do. My water intake is taken care of by constant refills from the water dispenser and being served so cutely by @Kavishmehra. I love you gazillion too.”

