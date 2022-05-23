Munmun Dutta aka Babita to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 14 years?

The sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and highly entertaining shows. The show has been entertaining for more than a decade, and its fanbase has grown multiple times over the years. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah comprises some highly talented actors including Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Shyam Pathak, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi and numerous others. The show revolves around the Gokuldham society members and their lives. Now as per the recent reports, one of the main actors is going to quit this popular show.

As per Bollywood Life report, actress Munmun Dutta who essays the character of Babita will soon bid adieu to the show. Reportedly, Munmun has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT to be a contestant in the second season of the show. To note, Bigg Boss OTT season 1 saw Divya Agarwal as the winner. For the unversed, Munmun was seen entering Bigg Boss 15 as a challenger along with Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri, and Vishal Singh during one of Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for Ticket to Finale tasks. However, an official confirmation from Munmun is not yet out.

Speaking of the show, as per a recent ETimes report, Shailesh Lodha, who essays the character of Taarak Mehta is going to exit the show. The talented actor has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its beginning. But due to some differences and despite the efforts of the production house, Shailesh won't be returning to play his character.

