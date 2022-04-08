Munmun Dutta is beyond glad to meet Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Chaudhary’s newborn; Shares PICS

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta is among the popular celebs in the TV industry. She is active on social media and often shared pictures and videos of herself. The actress recently paid a visit to new parents Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary, as she shared pictures with the little bundle of joy. She also shared a click with the couple.

In the post, Munmun is seen posing with Debina, Gurmeet, their daughter and furry friend Pablo. The actress looked gorgeous in multicolour co-ord set. She wrote in the caption, “And I finally met this little angel last night. My besties are parents and I couldn’t be any more emotional. My heart is full. What a beautiful journey of @debinabon and @guruchoudhary , my most favourite couple. Can’t wait to shower this little angel with kisses, hugs and squeezes each time I meet her. My dearest, cutest little Pablo can’t hold his excitement either. And I can’t get enough of his sloppy kisses. I love them all so much.”

Here are the lovely pictures of their recent meet up-

Debina and Gurmeet embraced parenthood on April 3. Two days back, the new parents got discharged from the hospital. Announcing the birth of their little girl, Debina wrote on social media, “Minutes before stepping into our world with a little miracle Who has already become the centre of our Universe … Thank you for all the love that is pouring in. Gratitude Debina and Gurmeet.”

Also read- Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary blessed with a baby girl, share the first glimpse; WATCH