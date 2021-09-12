Munmun Dutta lashes out at social media trolls; Says ‘Ashamed of calling myself daughter of India’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fame actress Munmun Dutta has shared strong posts on her social media lashing out at the trolls which she faced recently. The actress opened up on the same and said that today she is ashamed of calling herself the daughter of India. She is a well-known actress and is better known for her role as Babita in the show. Her posts came after recent trolls in which she and Raj Anadkat are being speculated that they are dating.

Sharing the post, the actress writes, “To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the filth that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called ‘Literate’ ones proves how regressive society we are. Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether your humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is never you concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn’t take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGINITY APART.”