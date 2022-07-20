Munmun Dutta shares PICS with indigenous tribal women of Thailand as she enjoys her vacation

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta is a popular name in the television industry. She is known for playing the role of Babita in the show, who is the love interest of the protagonist Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she is also a fashion influencer. Munmun Dutta is very fond of travelling and presently she is enjoying her trip to Thailand.

In the pictures shared by the actress, she is seen posing with indigenous tribe women of villages in Thailand. Munmun looks gorgeous in a blue floral print dress and a bucket hat. She shared several pictures of the tribal women and kids in her post. She captioned the post, “Years ago when I read about them, or saw them in various documentaries, I was intrigued. Finally had the opportunity to visit the Karen tribe women here, an indigenous community found in Thailand-Burma border region. Their stories are fascinating.”

Munmun has been offering a virtual tour of the place with the posts on social media. She recently shared pictures of herself at Doi Inthanon, which is considered the tallest mountain in Thailand. She captioned, “Sitting at a height of approximately 2565 mts above sea level , Doi Inthanon is considered the tallest mountain in Thailand and is a part of the Himalaya. Has to be one of the most beautiful national parks that I visited in a long time. Lush green vegetation, waterfalls, pagodas (chedis in Thai) trails and wildlife, it is definitely something one should not miss.”

Munmun Dutta has been part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from the beginning of the show. As per Bollywood Life report, actress Munmun Dutta who essays the character of Babita will soon bid adieu to the show. Reportedly, Munmun has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT to be a contestant in the second season of the show.

