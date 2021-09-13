Munmun Dutta shares a post saying ‘Live and let live’ amid rumours of dating costar Raj Anadkat

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Babita aka Munmun Dutta has been making news for the last few months. She recently came into the limelight due to rumors of a linkup with co-star Raj Anadkat. The actress is good friends with him as she often shares pictures with him and they are often spotted together post work. The news of their linkup made the actress very angry. The duo has been getting trolled massively on social media.

The actor Raj Anadkat first broke the silence over the matter in his previous post that spreading such rumours is very wrong and it can have a severe impact on his personal and professional life. Raj wrote in a post on social media, “To everyone who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your 'COOKED UP' (false) stories and that too about my life without any consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense.”

Now, Munmun Dutta has also shared a story on Instagram and wrote: "Moving on!!" She wrote in the story, “Moving On To positive things Live, let live Love peace and health to everyone Jai Shri Ram Ganpati Bappa Morya Jai Mata Di”

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat became targets of trolls after the news of their alleged affair went viral on social media. There were numerous memes shared on social media and netizens also trolled them for the age gap.

Munmun Dutta was earlier targeted by netizens for a casteist slur in one of her videos.

