Munmun Dutta from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah apologises for using THIS word in her video

Munmun Dutta issues an apology on her social media for using a demeaning word in her video.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita is among the most famous characters on the show. It is shown that the lead actor of the show, Jethalal has a love interest in Babita Ji. The audience loves the chemistry between the two actors. The actress recently got into trouble when she mistakenly used the word 'bhangi' in a derogatory context in the show. She was targeted for saying discriminating words on her social media video. After facing backlash from many people, she realized her mistake and deleted that bit from the video.

In her video, the actress said that she had used lip tint on her cheeks as she wanted to look good on the video. She added that she did not want to look like a 'bhangi.' The actress realized her mistake very soon and rectified it by apologizing on her social media. She wrote in the post, "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed, or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word."

See the post here:

Munmun Dutta is an integral part of the long-running family comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the last 13 years. She is very active on her social media, for which she often shares videos and pictures of herself with her fans.

Also read- Has Dilip Joshi worked with Munmun Datta in a show before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? FIND OUT

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×