Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho First Episode Review: Strong content but mediocre execution

A beautiful young girl with a perfectly amalgamated personality of fire and ice, residing in the scenic hills of Nainital is what the protagonist, Katha is to you. Always ready to help all those in need, even if it means putting her life in danger or keeping aside her worries, Katha essayed by Tanvi Malhara, will do it all.

Similarly, dwelling in the deserts of Udaipur is a boy-next-door Kabir. A chef by profession, Kabir is an entrepreneur and owns a bakery shop. Known for being a simpleton, Kabir essayed by Kunal Jai Singh, is a favorite of many and touted to be the most desirable bachelor of the town.

How they venture into each other's lives and what makes them to part ways with a heavy responsibility on their shoulders, slowly shall form the crux of the show.

The makers of the show promise to touch upon a never-seen-before storyline that revolves around single parenting rather than single motherhood and whether it is actually necessary for a child to be supported only by his father's name. The show, in the near future, is said to get this topic in the limelight and make the viewers ponder over a child's upbringing without a father's official identity and instead supported only by the mother's name, in this patriarchal society.

The first episode, however, showed no signs of the topic and focused on trying to establish all the characters of the show. From Katha, Kabir to Maaanyata, Mrs. Shekhawat, and others, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho introduced all the prime characters in its debut episode.

The casting is done almost perfectly and the star cast has done justice to their brief introductory parts in the first episode.

The show stars Neha Narang, Deepali Pansare, Moon Banerjee, Hiten Paintal, Jignesh Joshi, Alisha Parveen, Abhishek Malik, Himanshu Gokani, Ambika Vani, Priya Mishra, Prachiti Mishra, and Pankh Thakur amongst others.

If the makers and the creative team truly and solely stick by the concept that they tout as the USP of their show, we can see the daily soap soaring high on TRP charts already.

By adding unnecessary drama, curating content far away from its originally promised concept, basically, lose the actual plot, just like a lot many daily soaps, this show too would then get lost amidst the dozens of overly dramatic content airing on television already. We hope the makers stick to the former though!

Overall, the first episode of Colors' new baby Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho makes for a decent watch.

Also Read: Kunal Jaisingh recalls his unforgettable shooting experience in Nainital for 'Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'