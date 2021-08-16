Muthyamantha Muddu: Here's everything you want to know about the new Telugu show

Zee Telugu is all set to make an exciting new addition to its existing bouquet of shows with the launch of Muthyamantha Muddu. The upcoming show will capture the journey of Geetha and how she takes care of her parents post-marriage and live under the same roof as her in-laws.

Tollywood’s rising star Krithi Shetty is associated with Muthyamantha Muddu as the show Brand Ambassador. The promo and title song that features her have managed to create a huge buzz among the viewers. The show also features versatile actors such as Meghana Raami, Vasu, senior comedian actress Sri Lakshmi among other stellar casts. The screenplay and dialogues of the show, written by Rasool, who has scripted the channel’s sensational hit show Varudhini Parinayam. Amani the versatile actress is making her debut in Television as Kanaka Ratnam.

Storyline: Set in the backdrop of Nellore, Geetha (Nisha Milana) is a Tamilian who is the youngest of the two siblings. She is rooted in her values and principles, but she is a present-day girl, ambitious and stands with the thought of living with her parents and in-laws under one roof. On the other hand, Kanaka Ratnam (Amani) a stingy and sharp-tongued woman from a Telugu family, belongs to the old school of thought, is seeking a girl who can bring hefty dowry for her son Govind (Siddharth). However, Govind falls in love with Geetha and is ready to accept her with her parents. As Geetha and Kanaka Ratnam’s lives get interwoven and their ideologies clash, thus begins Geetha – Govind’s journey of discovering an enhanced life and relationships.

Check out the promo below:

Muthyamantha Muddu will premiere on 23rd August and will air Monday – Saturday at 7:30 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

