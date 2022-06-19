'My lifeline, my father': Hina Khan's emotional message remembering dad on Father's Day 2022; PICS

Father's Day is observed on June 19, and everyone is celebrating their fathers in the most unique ways possible. While every day ought to be dedicated to parents, this day is specifically dedicated to all the dads. Hina Khan, who calls herself "Daddy's strong girl," misses her late father on this occasion. The actress shared childhood photos with him on her Instagram stories. Hina leaves no opportunity in thanking her dad and doesn't wait for a specific day to celebrate her father.

Hina Khan shared two childhood memories, one of which was from her early birthdays and the other one was from when she was a toddler. She was seen curled up in her daddy's arms proving that Hina has always been very close to her father. She captioned the first photo: "You my Father, My Daddy, My Hero. I celebrate every day my strength, my lifeline, my world." For the next post, Hina put the song, 'Sabse Pyaara Kaun Hai? Papa Mere Papa' song from Ajay Devgn's film, Main Aisa Hi Hoon.

Hina Khan was shooting with Shaheer Sheikh for a music video in Kashmir when she was informed about her father's sudden demise. The actress rushed back home and detached herself from everything for a brief period. She also took a break from social media and asked everyone to pray for her father. Hina's videos with her father during Ramzan and the pandemic were loved immensely by the netizens. The videos showed the deep relationship shared between this father-daughter duo.

Hina Khan wins big at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards

On the professional front, Hina Khan attended the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards held on June 16 in Mumbai. She made a dashing entry in a black corset gown and messy bun exuding the vintage vibes. Hina was bestowed with the Super Stylish Charismatic Diva title and made quite some noise on social media with this win. Prior to this, she had walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival for her feature movie, Country of Blind.

