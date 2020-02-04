Na Aana Is Des Laado actress Meghna Malik’s father Randhir Singh Malik passes away

Meghna Malik, who was seen playing the role of Ammaji on Na Aana Is Des Laado, lost her father as he breathed his last on Monday.

Remember television actress Meghna Malik, who left everyone amazed with her performance as Ammaji in Colors Na Aana Is Des Laado? The show made her a household name and the diva won accolades for her stint on the show. However, this time Meghna had been making the headlines for an unfortunate news as her father breathed his last lately. According to media reports. Meghna’s father Randhir Singh Malik, who was a retired IAS officer in Haryana, was 82 at the time of his death.

He also served as the chief of the English department in CRA College in Sonipat. Reportedly, the cause of his death is yet to be known. As per a report published in Amar Ujala, Randhir Singh Malik was unwell for a long time now. While he passed away on Monday, his last rites were conducted today in Haryana itself. He is survived by his wife and his two daughters Meghna and Mimansa. While Meghna is a well established actor in Indian television and films, Mimansa Malik, on the other hand, happens to be an anchor in a news channel.

Our hearts break to share with you the news of the demise of our loving father Dr R S Malik today 3 rd Feb afternoon at Sonepat .

Cremation shall take place tomorrow 4 Feb at HUDA Sector 15 Crematorium at Sonepat at 11 am.

Meghna Malik

Mimansa Malik — meghna malik (@meghna1malik) February 3, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about Meghna’s work front, her last stint on the small screen was in 2018 with Laado 2 – Veerpur Ki Mardani. The show happened to be the sequel of her show Na Aana Is Des Laado and Meghna reprised her role as Ammaji. Besides, she was also seen in Sunny Deol directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas last year marked the debut of the Gadar Ek Prem Katha star’s son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba.

Credits :Amar Ujala

