Na Umra Ki Seema Ho actor Sneha Wagh opens up on her role; Calls the character Amba 'complex'

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a new feature starring Iqbal Khan, Rachna Mestry, and Sneha Wagh essaying pivotal roles. Iqbal Khan is seen essaying Dev Raichand, Rachna Mestry playing Vidhi, and Sneha Wagh as Amba. As the story progresses, we can see each character evolve and bring a touch of sweetness and spice to the show through their portrayal. Speaking of a dash of spice, one such character in the show is Amba, played by Sneha Wagh, who is madly in love with Dev and will witness Vidhi and Dev performing an Arti together, which was supposed to be done by her and Dev.

This incident makes Amba envious and enraged. Amba wants Dev to accept her but Dev refuses to accept every move Amba makes. When Vidhi invites Amba for jagrata at her home, who she mistakenly believes is Dev's wife, Amba is overjoyed because she sees it as a chance to be recognized as Dev's wife, which is all she wants to be. However, when she arrives at the jagrata, she finds Deva and Vidhi performing the arti together, leaving Amba disappointed.

Sneha Wagh, who plays Amba, discusses the emotions her character feels as Amba in the upcoming episode. "Amba is a complex character who is in love with someone who does not reciprocate her love, so when Amba saw Vidhi with Dev, she felt jealousy and the agony of seeing someone else with the person she loves the most," she explains. When a person is in love, it can be difficult to understand the situation, and that is what my character is attempting to portray.”

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho airs at 8 PM on Star Bharat.

