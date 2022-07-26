Na Umra Ki Seema Ho First Ep Review: Iqbal Khan & Rachna Mestry's show is not your regular sob story

One may instantly start humming the late Jagjit Singh's ghazal 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' upon hearing the name of this Iqbal Khan and Rachna Mestry starrer. The show's first episode is already out and interestingly, the maestro's ghazal forms the crux of the story. This new show is set in the scenic backdrop of Indore and has two families playing a pivotal role that will keep the audience glued to their screens.

The tried-and-tested formula of the class divide is infused to add more spice to the drama but there's more to it than just that. Na Umra Ki Seema Ho features Iqbal Khan (Dev Raichand), Rachna Mestry (Vidhi), Sneha Wagh (Amy), and Deepshikha Nagpal (Dev's mother). Vidhi hails from a simple family and is extremely clumsy with a forgetful nature. She is often demeaned by her paternal aunt, who considers Vidhi's innocence to be "embarrassing" for their family.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho's screenplay gets full marks, the direction and dialogues are refreshing too. Fate brings Vidhi to Dev's royal palace as an assistant to her beautician aunt. His younger step-sister is set to get married and the palace is decorated beautifully, which is the talk of the town in Indore. Iqbal, who is usually seen as a strong macho man on the screen, has shown his sensitive side through this character. He is a middle-aged unmarried businessman, who is entirely devoted to his family. A special mention for Iqbal's salt-and-pepper look that blends well with his character.

Surprisingly, Sneha Wagh's act as the jilted lover is like the icing on the cake in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. She turns out to be the maternal mother-in-law of his sister and is aware that the latter is Dev's weakness. She asks him to fulfill some of her unwarranted demands for "old time's sake." In a bid to see his sister lead a happy life post marriage, he's compelled to oblige. Vidhi barges in and that marks the introductory scene between Dev and Vidhi. Just when you get at the edge of your seat, the episode ends with Vidhi calling Dev 'Uncle Ji'.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

