Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti looks entrancing as she stuns in a black dress in her latest PHOTO

If there is one actress who is currently basking with popularity, it is definitely the very beautiful Surbhi Jyoti. The actress has recently featured alongside Ali Fazal in a music video titled Aaj Bhi that has received a humongous response from the audience. The soulful number has been crooned by Vishal Mishra. Apart from that, Surbhi Jyoti already enjoys a massive fan following owing to her amazing performances in the multiple TV programs she has appeared in till date.

As we speak of this, the Naagin 3 actress has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks simply stunning. Surbhi is seen wearing an all-black sheer net dress and we just can’t get enough of her ravishing beauty in the picture! She also puts on a pair of colorful heels with laces that further enhance her entire look. The Qubool Hai actress lets her wavy hair down and opts for a simple makeup look with a matte finish and a nude lip color.

Check out the latest picture of Surbhi Jyoti below:

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in the popular supernatural show Naagin 3 in which she portrayed the role of a shape-shifting serpent named Bella. People loved her acting in the show and also appreciated her on-screen chemistry with co-actor Pearl V Puri. Apart from that, the stunning beauty has appeared in numerous other popular daily soaps that include Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Qubool Hai, and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Credits :Instagram

