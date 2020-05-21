Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri is all set to make his big Bollywood debut? Here's what he has to say

Bepanah Pyaar actor Pearl V Puri dropped some hints on his big Bollywood debut, and here what the actor has to say about it.

Pearl V Puri does not need any introduction. With his scintillating acting chops and performances, the actor has carved a niche for in the Indian Television industry. Whether it is Naagin 3 or Bepanah Pyaar one never gets tired of looking at the work Pearl brings to the screen. While we adore him on the screen, gossip mills were abuzz that he is soon going to graduate from TV to Bollywood. Yes, speculations were riff that the actor has been offered a Bollywood movie and is thinking about the same.

Reports in the Times of India suggests the handsome hunk has been reading through a few scripts for his big Bollywood debut amidst the Coronavirus-lockdown. He is waiting for things to fall in the right place and make his way on the silver screen. Though the actor did not reveal any details regarding a huge surprise saying that stating that something is up his sleeves. Talking about the same with TOI, the actor said that it is too early for him to say anything or make any comment on the same right not. But, he did not deny and stated that if things work out well, he is going to be the happiest to reveal it to everyone. He stated, 'So let’s hope for the best.'

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Surbhi Jyoti has an epic answer when asked if she is dating former Naagin co star Pearl

Well, this certainly means that the talks are on and things are in the initial stage of the process. Pearl is definitely eyeing to join the league of TV actors who have forayed into Bollywood and made a name for themselves in the showbiz industry. We can't wait to know more about Pearl's debut in Bollywood. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited about Pearl's next project? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×