Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri offers monetary help to 100 spot boys; Says 'It felt like a responsibility'

Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri comes to the rescue of 100 spot boys as he offers them financial help amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Here's what the actor has to say about it.

The Coronavirus pandemic has created a huge financial crisis all over. But, the ones who are suffering the most are the daily wage earners. With shootings being stalled for more than two months, the cast and the crew have been struggling to meet daily needs. Due to the lockdown, many are finding it difficult to survive as there is no source of income. Many actors have come forward to offer help to the ones in need. And now joining them for this kind gesture is, Pearl V Puri.

The Naagin 3 actor has come to the rescue of spot boys, who have worked in TV shows. The handsome hunk turned into a real-life hero for more than 100 spot boys as she has offered financial aid to them in these difficult times. The young actor has directly transferred money into their bank accounts after he learnt that they're going through a major financial crunch during the COVID-19 lockdown. As soon as he got to know that the spot boys are struggling to meet ends, he was quick enough to help them.

Sharing details about the same with Hindustan Times, Pearl said that he received some calls from spot boys recently who had been a part of TV shows that he worked in. They were facing issues and difficult situations due to the lockdown in the country. He thought that there would be many others like them in the entertainment industry, so he felt that he should do whatever he can in his capacity to help them. He said, 'It felt like it was my responsibility to help them.'

The Bepannah actor immediately asked for a list spot boys, wherein he received names of more than 100 people. The list included their contact and bank account details and had names from a particular production house also. Pearl immediately transferred money into their accounts. He said, 'This is the least I could do in these circumstances.'

He further added that we all are in this together, and we have to look after one another. The actor said that his heart weeps for them, and he will always do whatever he can for the needy. He concluded, 'I just hope this pandemic ends soon and we can get back to our lives, till then please stay home and safe.'

