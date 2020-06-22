Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri REVEALS he wants to make his Bollywood debut with Tara Sutaria or Alaya F

Pearl V Puri, who is known for his roles in shows like Bepanah Pyaar and Naagin 3, just a few days ago dropped hints that he might forway into Bollywood. Now, the actor has also revealed the names of the actresses he wishes to make his big screen debut with. Read on.

Pearl V Puri is one of the finest actors we have in the Indian Television industry. Whether it is Bepanah Pyaar and Naagin 3, the actor has wowed everyone with his amazing acting skills and performance. While Pearl has been away from the small screen for quite some time, just a few days ago, he dropped hints of graduating to Bollywood. Yes, the actor revealed that he has been in talks for his debut film, however, things are process and it would be too early for him to reveal anything.

Ever since the news of Pearl foraying into the big screen broke out, his fans can't contain their excitement and have been curiously waiting for him to reveal more details about his Bollywood project. Though the handsome hunk did not reveal anything about his movie, he did express some wishes in a recent Instagram chat with a leading entertainment portal. When quipped about which B'Twon actress would he like to do his first movie with, Pear said that he would like to be paired opposite Tara Sutaria or Alaya F. He revealed that he really likes the Student of the Year 2 actress and she is extremely good with her art. On the other hand, the Jawaani Jaaneman debutant is also her favourite in the young generation. However, Pearl said these are his wishes and he is waiting to see with which actress will he get a chance in his Bollywood debut movie.

Ask Pearl about the Bollywood actor that inspires him the most, he said that there is not any name in particular. From Amitabh Bachchan to Tiger Shroff, everyone has done a fantastic job and there is so much to learn from everyone. He said that a lot of hard work goes into making a good film, and he also wishes to entertain his fans with his best work, as they put in money and faith in you.

