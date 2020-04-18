Naagin 3 actress Jasmin Bhasin has turned into a 'couch potato' amid the lockdown and we couldn't agree more

Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin shared a selfie on social media but it is the sticker saying 'couch potato' that has our attention. Check out the photo here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has brought all our lives to a standstill for various reasons. However, everyone is trying to make the most of their time and since we are staying home, it turns out there are too many things to do, apart from simply sleeping or going to work like our regular lives. None the less, for those who haven't been able to come up with too many ideas to spend this time, there are celebrities, who keep giving us constant updates about how have they been doing, and so, we have turned quite the great stalkers. However, not everyone has been including in activities and some of us, have turned on quite the couch potatoes, something Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin admitted too as well.

Jasmin and all other celebrities have been constantly sharing updates on what are they up to and while Jasmin is someone who has chosen to indulge in sharing throwback photos and some household delicacies, she has also turned into quite the couch potato, just like so many of us. While the initial lockdown was taken seriously and we all tried to use that time rather effectively and creatively, this extension has us all simply chilling and resting, and doing the regular work from home, if you ask us at least.

Check out the photo Jasmin Bhasin shared right here:

Meanwhile, as it turns out, we are not the only one missing out on all the traveling and are waiting to head out in the open, as Jasmin's recent pictures on social media are proof that just like us, she needs a vacation too, and so, all those throwbacks. The last time around, she shared a group photo from her trip to Paris and it looked like quite the fun picture.

Before Naagin 3, the actress was also a part of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9, and the actress managed to pull off quite the amazing journey on the show. The actress was rumoured to be dating co-contestant Aly Goni, however, time and again, the two have gone on to clarify that they are just friends and nothing is going on between them.

Talk about reality shows and Bigg Boss is also an obvious choice for many, however, Jasmin feels that she isn't cut out for the game. However, the actress has been a part of the show on multiple occasions during promotions, and in fact, the past season she also went inside the house during a task and was rooting for former co-star, Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla.

On the work front, as it turns out, things didn't go in the right direction for her as far as Naagin 4 is concerned. Since the track did not have a requirement for her character and there was no clarity on when would she be returning, the actress decided to bd adieu to the show. Soon after, joined the show, however, things are on a halt right now as shoots for all mediums have come to as standstill.

