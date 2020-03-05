Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti all set to return to the TV screens with THIS show; Deets Inside

Well, all the Surbhi Jyoti fans are in for a treat as she has signed up for her next project. Read on to find out.

Surbhi Jyoti, who was last seen in Naagin 3 co-starring and Karishma Tanna has been away from the screens post the show went off-air. The actress has been keeping her fans updated with her whereabouts via social media, however, there is very little known about her next project. Reports about her returning to the supernatural world with Naagin 4 have been doing the rounds, however, it looks like it is not happening after all.

Now, what has caught our attention recently are photos of the actress with her former producer Gul Khan. The duo has worked together in Qubool Hai, and together, they did make the show quite a hit. And well, Surbhi is all set to return to the screens with Gul's ongoing show Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, which co-stars Vikram Aditya Singh and Aditi Sharma in pivotal roles. Both of them shared photos on social media, and well, it was just about enough to spark reports.

Surbhi got talking to a leading portal and confirmed that she will be seen in a cameo role on this magical show, and well, who knows what is in store for the fans? Are you excited to see her back in action? Drop-in your comments in the section below.

Credits :TOI

