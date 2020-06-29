Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti captures the wide blue skies as she can't seem to get enough of them; See PHOTO

Surbhi Jyoti took to social media to share some a stunning photo of her trying to click the clear blue skies and oh boy, can we get enough? Check out the photo here.

Surbhi Jyoti has one of the finest social media feeds and we cannot emphasise enough just how much we love to see those balcony photos of hers. Time and again, Surbhi keeps giving her fans glimpses into how does her day look like or a simple look at a selfie of hers and well, that has fans gushing over the actress and rightly so. Amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, with everyone staying home, it has given her more time to explore things and that is what she seems to be doing.

Surbhi took to social media to share a photo where she is seen clicking the sky, and in fact, she sure seems to be loving the way the sky looks given the fact that we are all in awe of it off lately, especially with the rains and the weather that the evening skies invite along. And so, she was trying to capture some of that sky and someone was capturing her photo while she was at it thereby giving us a look into the view from her balcony and it is amazing.

Surbhi has opted for a rather casual look and wore shorts and a top as she was at home while she left her hair open and seemed to be busy trying to get the right click on the phone. She did the set up for the photo and had a tripod stand along with her as well while she captioned the photo as, "Can’t get enough of the clear, magical sky," And well, it is something that many seem to be enjoying right now, just like her!

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's post here:

How do you like it? Drop your comments in the section below.

On the work front, Surbhi was gearing up for a quick shoot as she recently gave her fans a glimpse of it while she was all dressed up and did her makeup as well. The actress was last seen in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and she also did a music video, one which released during the lockdown. She has an unfinished film with Jassie Gill as well, however, we are still waiting to hear more about it.

Credits :Instagram

